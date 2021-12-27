Virginia reports over 18K new COVID-19 cases since Friday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,067,849 total cases, 776,232 of which are confirmed and 291,617 are probable. There are 15,319 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,860 being confirmed and 2,459 being probable. The case numbers are up by 18,513, and deaths are up by 25 since Friday.

A total of 11,105,788 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday, Virginia has given a total of 13,865,152 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 39,887 statewide doses given since Friday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 1,553 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 119 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,672 being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

399 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

2`18 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

77,349 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: