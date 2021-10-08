Virginia reports over 2.5K daily COVID-19 cases for second day

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 888,159 total cases, 662,979 of which are confirmed and 225,180 are probable. There are 13,075 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,025 being confirmed and 2,050 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,836, and deaths are up by 44 since Thursday.
A total of 9,493,418 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are1,583 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 88 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending.
443 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
273 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.
69,354 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|ACCOMACK
|CHESAPEAKE
|FRANKLIN
|GLOUCESTER
|HAMPTON
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|JAMES CITY
|MATHEWS
|NEWPORT NEWS
|NORFOLK
|NORTHAMPTON
|POQUOSON
|PORTSMOUTH
|SOUTHAMPTON
|SUFFOLK
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|WILLIAMSBURG
|YORK
|5,211
|23
|121
|-1
|69
|0
|10.30%
|LOCAL TOTALS