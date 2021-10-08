Virginia reports over 2.5K daily COVID-19 cases for second day

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 888,159 total cases, 662,979 of which are confirmed and 225,180 are probable. There are 13,075 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,025 being confirmed and 2,050 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,836, and deaths are up by 44 since Thursday.

A total of 9,493,418 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are1,583 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 88 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending.

443 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

273 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

69,354 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 888,159 2,836 37,268 106 13,075 44 8.20% ACCOMACK 3,892 14 297 1 73 0 12.30% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 27,861 64 1261 4 342 1 10.60% FRANKLIN 1,569 8 74 0 40 0 11.90% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 3,722 10 87 0 65 1 HAMPTON 14,554 44 647 3 219 -1 10.30% ISLE OF WIGHT 4,263 28 215 2 82 0 11.90% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 6,714 30 238 1 90 1 10.30% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 866 3 29 0 20 1 NEWPORT NEWS 19,864 55 753 3 283 1 10.30% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 23,629 58 1465 6 315 1 11.10% NORTHAMPTON 1,110 2 98 -1 40 0 12.30% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 1,271 5 32 0 18 0 PORTSMOUTH 12,213 34 874 0 228 0 13.10% SOUTHAMPTON 2,331 15 81 0 62 1 11.90% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 10,518 30 667 5 223 0 11.90% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 48,362 103 2,520 10 510 3 9.90% WILLIAMSBURG 1,105 6 42 0 14 0 10.30% (Peninsula District) YORK 5,211 23 121 -1 69 0 10.30% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 189,055 532 9,501 33 2693 9 11.19% (Local Average)

