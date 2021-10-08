Watch
Virginia reports over 2.5K daily COVID-19 cases for second day

Posted at 11:28 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 11:28:24-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 888,159 total cases, 662,979 of which are confirmed and 225,180 are probable. There are 13,075 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,025 being confirmed and 2,050 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,836, and deaths are up by 44 since Thursday.

A total of 9,493,418 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are1,583 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 88 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending.

443 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

273 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

69,354 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY 
VIRGINIA TOTALS888,1592,83637,26810613,075448.20% 
         
ACCOMACK3,89214297173012.30%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE27,8616412614342110.60% 
FRANKLIN1,569874040011.90%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER3,72210870651  
HAMPTON14,554446473219-110.30% 
ISLE OF WIGHT4,26328215282011.90%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY6,71430238190110.30%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS8663290201  
NEWPORT NEWS19,864557533283110.30%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK23,6295814656315111.10% 
NORTHAMPTON1,110298-140012.30%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON1,2715320180  
PORTSMOUTH12,213348740228013.10% 
SOUTHAMPTON2,3311581062111.90%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK10,518306675223011.90%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH48,3621032,5201051039.90% 
WILLIAMSBURG1,105642014010.30%(Peninsula District)
YORK5,21123121-169010.30%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS189,0555329,501332693911.19%(Local Average)

