Virginia reports over 2,700 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours for first time since February

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 731,287 total cases, 561,181 of which are confirmed and 170,106 are probable. There are 11,638 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,830 being confirmed and 1,808 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,764, and deaths are up by 6 since Wednesday.
The last time daily COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,700 was on February 13.
As of 1:45 p.m., Virginia had not released vaccine data for the day.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 1,180 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 109 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,289 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.
342 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
59,581 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|731,287
|2,764
|32,593
|100
|11,638
|6
|ACCOMACK
|3,127
|24
|236
|1
|47
|0
|CHESAPEAKE
|23,237
|99
|1101
|3
|311
|0
|FRANKLIN
|1,217
|4
|57
|0
|33
|0
|GLOUCESTER
|2,652
|10
|71
|0
|53
|0
|HAMPTON
|11,817
|70
|512
|4
|184
|0
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,474
|17
|163
|0
|70
|0
|JAMES CITY
|5,195
|42
|198
|1
|73
|0
|MATHEWS
|655
|3
|25
|0
|14
|0
|NEWPORT NEWS
|15,987
|105
|612
|2
|244
|0
|NORFOLK
|19,640
|82
|1164
|10
|281
|0
|NORTHAMPTON
|849
|4
|85
|0
|37
|0
|POQUOSON
|968
|4
|29
|0
|18
|0
|PORTSMOUTH
|9,974
|40
|734
|2
|207
|0
|SOUTHAMPTON
|2,045
|1
|64
|1
|58
|0
|SUFFOLK
|8,746
|23
|517
|-1
|196
|0
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|40,020
|200
|1,977
|20
|426
|1
|WILLIAMSBURG
|863
|5
|33
|0
|14
|0
|YORK
|4,203
|12
|104
|0
|60
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|154,669
|745
|7,682
|43
|2326
|1