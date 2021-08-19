Watch
Virginia reports over 2,700 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours for first time since February

Posted at 1:47 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 13:47:07-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 731,287 total cases, 561,181 of which are confirmed and 170,106 are probable. There are 11,638 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,830 being confirmed and 1,808 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,764, and deaths are up by 6 since Wednesday.

The last time daily COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,700 was on February 13.

As of 1:45 p.m., Virginia had not released vaccine data for the day.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 1,180 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 109 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,289 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

342 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

59,581 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS731,2872,76432,59310011,6386
ACCOMACK3,127242361470
CHESAPEAKE23,23799110133110
FRANKLIN1,2174570330
GLOUCESTER2,65210710530
HAMPTON11,8177051241840
ISLE OF WIGHT3,474171630700
JAMES CITY5,195421981730
MATHEWS6553250140
NEWPORT NEWS15,98710561222440
NORFOLK19,640821164102810
NORTHAMPTON8494850370
POQUOSON9684290180
PORTSMOUTH9,9744073422070
SOUTHAMPTON2,0451641580
SUFFOLK8,74623517-11960
VIRGINIA BEACH40,0202001,977204261
WILLIAMSBURG8635330140
YORK4,203121040600
LOCAL TOTALS154,6697457,6824323261

