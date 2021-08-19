Virginia reports over 2,700 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours for first time since February

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 731,287 total cases, 561,181 of which are confirmed and 170,106 are probable. There are 11,638 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,830 being confirmed and 1,808 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,764, and deaths are up by 6 since Wednesday.

The last time daily COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,700 was on February 13.

As of 1:45 p.m., Virginia had not released vaccine data for the day.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 1,180 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 109 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,289 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

342 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

59,581 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 731,287 2,764 32,593 100 11,638 6 ACCOMACK 3,127 24 236 1 47 0 CHESAPEAKE 23,237 99 1101 3 311 0 FRANKLIN 1,217 4 57 0 33 0 GLOUCESTER 2,652 10 71 0 53 0 HAMPTON 11,817 70 512 4 184 0 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,474 17 163 0 70 0 JAMES CITY 5,195 42 198 1 73 0 MATHEWS 655 3 25 0 14 0 NEWPORT NEWS 15,987 105 612 2 244 0 NORFOLK 19,640 82 1164 10 281 0 NORTHAMPTON 849 4 85 0 37 0 POQUOSON 968 4 29 0 18 0 PORTSMOUTH 9,974 40 734 2 207 0 SOUTHAMPTON 2,045 1 64 1 58 0 SUFFOLK 8,746 23 517 -1 196 0 VIRGINIA BEACH 40,020 200 1,977 20 426 1 WILLIAMSBURG 863 5 33 0 14 0 YORK 4,203 12 104 0 60 0 LOCAL TOTALS 154,669 745 7,682 43 2326 1

