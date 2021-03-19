Virginia reports over 21% decline in daily COVID-19 cases since yesterday; Virginia Beach, Hampton see highest local case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 602,182 total cases, 472,799 of which are confirmed and 129,383 are probable. There are 10,092 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,450 being confirmed and 1,642 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,632, and deaths are down by 90 since Thursday.

A total of 6,273,145 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of (day of the week) Virginia has given a total of 2,940,103 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 69,202 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 853 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 182 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,035 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's one less hospitalization from Thursday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,711.

217 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

114 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 883 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,899 in the state - that's 30% usage.

49,508 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 602,182 1,632 25,711 100 10,092 -90 2,940,103 69,202 5.50% ACCOMACK 2,677 14 193 1 37 0 13,622 159 7.70% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 19,042 45 883 0 264 -2 66,984 1,245 10.00% FRANKLIN 1,031 0 52 0 28 0 2,780 58 8.50% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 1,988 6 54 0 45 -1 14,459 305 HAMPTON 9,156 60 320 3 145 0 38,827 645 11.90% ISLE OF WIGHT 2,796 9 123 0 58 1 14,414 464 8.50% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,082 21 136 1 69 -2 39,728 528 9.20% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 564 2 20 0 12 0 4,377 121 NEWPORT NEWS 12,201 56 339 1 202 -3 48,339 937 9.20% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 15,616 58 866 2 228 -1 49,002 571 8.10% NORTHAMPTON 731 2 74 0 34 0 6,899 101 7.70% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 767 1 20 1 16 0 5,188 100 PORTSMOUTH 8,086 13 612 1 162 -1 19,882 564 11.80% SOUTHAMPTON 1,881 1 50 0 51 -1 5,854 50 8.50% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,175 3 410 0 173 -3 25,647 515 8.50% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 32,207 91 1,368 10 356 -1 134,120 2,640 8.80% WILLIAMSBURG 564 5 24 0 11 0 5,025 48 9.20% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,305 19 56 0 50 0 25,553 516 9.20% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 123,869 406 5,600 20 1941 -14 520,700 9,567 9.50% (Local Average)

