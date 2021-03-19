Menu

Virginia reports over 21% decline in daily COVID-19 cases since yesterday; Virginia Beach, Hampton see highest local case increase

Posted at 11:28 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 11:51:58-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 602,182 total cases, 472,799 of which are confirmed and 129,383 are probable. There are 10,092 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,450 being confirmed and 1,642 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,632, and deaths are down by 90 since Thursday.

A total of 6,273,145 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of (day of the week) Virginia has given a total of 2,940,103 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 69,202 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 853 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 182 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,035 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's one less hospitalization from Thursday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,711.

217 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

114 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 883 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,899 in the state - that's 30% usage.

49,508 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS602,1821,63225,71110010,092-902,940,10369,2025.50%
ACCOMACK2,67714193137013,6221597.70%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE19,042458830264-266,9841,24510.00%
FRANKLIN1,03105202802,780588.50%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER1,988654045-114,459305
HAMPTON9,156603203145038,82764511.90%
ISLE OF WIGHT2,7969123058114,4144648.50%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY4,08221136169-239,7285289.20%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS56422001204,377121
NEWPORT NEWS12,201563391202-348,3399379.20%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK15,616588662228-149,0025718.10%
NORTHAMPTON73127403406,8991017.70%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON76712011605,188100
PORTSMOUTH8,086136121162-119,88256411.80%
SOUTHAMPTON1,881150051-15,854508.50%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK7,17534100173-325,6475158.50%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH32,207911,36810356-1134,1202,6408.80%
WILLIAMSBURG56452401105,025489.20%(Peninsula District)
YORK3,3051956050025,5535169.20%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS123,8694065,600201941-14520,7009,5679.50%(Local Average)

