Virginia reports over 2K daily new COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row

Posted at 2:36 PM, Aug 13, 2021
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 717,826 total cases, 552,624 of which are confirmed and 165,202 are probable. There are 11,599 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,798 being confirmed and 1,801 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,270, and deaths are up by 16 since Thursday.

A total of 8,193,781 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 9,645,617 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 28,084 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 923 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 106 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,029 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

261 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

58,751 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS717,8262,27032,0935911,599169,645,61728,0847.70%
ACCOMACK3,04715228147030,8507810.80%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE22,732108108513110222,15789211.20%
FRANKLIN1,19555603307,4935212.20%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER2,5731171053035,944109
HAMPTON11,5386850041840117,44338814.20%
ISLE OF WIGHT3,40717162070037,8369012.20%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY5,01820192273090,07613713.20%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS64232401409,34315
NEWPORT NEWS15,50410258642441152,83047213.20%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK19,186119112892780179,02568112.40%
NORTHAMPTON830185037014,2913910.80%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON952329018013,44129
PORTSMOUTH9,741317211206072,98629513.70%
SOUTHAMPTON2,027361057014,5227112.20%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK8,584435132195182,03938712.20%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH38,9461631,89064251429,6021,23411.00%
WILLIAMSBURG835732014013,8612513.20%(Peninsula District)
YORK4,10817104160069,90618013.20%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS150,8657367,46731231931,593,6455,17412.34%(Local Average)

