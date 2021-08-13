Virginia reports over 2K daily new COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 717,826 total cases, 552,624 of which are confirmed and 165,202 are probable. There are 11,599 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,798 being confirmed and 1,801 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,270, and deaths are up by 16 since Thursday.

A total of 8,193,781 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 9,645,617 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 28,084 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 923 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 106 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,029 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

261 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

58,751 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 717,826 2,270 32,093 59 11,599 16 9,645,617 28,084 7.70% ACCOMACK 3,047 15 228 1 47 0 30,850 78 10.80% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 22,732 108 1085 1 311 0 222,157 892 11.20% FRANKLIN 1,195 5 56 0 33 0 7,493 52 12.20% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,573 11 71 0 53 0 35,944 109 HAMPTON 11,538 68 500 4 184 0 117,443 388 14.20% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,407 17 162 0 70 0 37,836 90 12.20% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 5,018 20 192 2 73 0 90,076 137 13.20% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 642 3 24 0 14 0 9,343 15 NEWPORT NEWS 15,504 102 586 4 244 1 152,830 472 13.20% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 19,186 119 1128 9 278 0 179,025 681 12.40% NORTHAMPTON 830 1 85 0 37 0 14,291 39 10.80% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 952 3 29 0 18 0 13,441 29 PORTSMOUTH 9,741 31 721 1 206 0 72,986 295 13.70% SOUTHAMPTON 2,027 3 61 0 57 0 14,522 71 12.20% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 8,584 43 513 2 195 1 82,039 387 12.20% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 38,946 163 1,890 6 425 1 429,602 1,234 11.00% WILLIAMSBURG 835 7 32 0 14 0 13,861 25 13.20% (Peninsula District) YORK 4,108 17 104 1 60 0 69,906 180 13.20% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 150,865 736 7,467 31 2319 3 1,593,645 5,174 12.34% (Local Average)

