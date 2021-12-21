Virginia reports over 4K new COVID-19 cases in a day as local areas make up 13% of state's daily increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,028,135 total cases, 752,048 of which are confirmed and 276,087 are probable. There are 15,174 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,726 being confirmed and 2,448 being probable. The case numbers are up by 4,437, and deaths are up by 38 since Monday.

A total of 10,945,704 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday, Virginia has given a total of 13,661,704 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 26,125 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 1,425 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 93 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,518 being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

378 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

213 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

76,468 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: