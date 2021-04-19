Virginia reports over 60K COVID-19 vaccine doses administered since Sunday as vaccination eligibility opens for all adults 16 & older

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 647,111 total cases, 503,725 of which are confirmed and 143,386 are probable. There are 10,595 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,893 being confirmed and 1,702 being probable. The case numbers are up by 978, and deaths are up by 14 since Sunday.
A total of 6,830,902 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 5,345,314 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 63,436 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 925 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 121 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,046 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 10 fewer hospitalizations from Sunday.
257 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
119 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 846 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,972 in the state - that's 28% usage.
53,578 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|647,111
|978
|27,678
|29
|10,595
|14
|5,345,314
|63,436
|6.10%
|ACCOMACK
|2,775
|2
|202
|0
|40
|0
|20,425
|9
|6.80%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|CHESAPEAKE
|20,256
|24
|950
|2
|284
|1
|127,956
|1,553
|10.20%
|FRANKLIN
|1,121
|0
|55
|0
|31
|0
|4,635
|19
|8.30%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|GLOUCESTER
|2,156
|1
|59
|0
|47
|0
|23,036
|74
|HAMPTON
|10,030
|14
|345
|1
|167
|1
|69,646
|617
|10.70%
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,063
|6
|142
|0
|65
|1
|24,416
|309
|8.30%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|JAMES CITY
|4,466
|6
|143
|0
|70
|0
|63,809
|241
|8.40%
|(Peninsula District)
|MATHEWS
|593
|1
|22
|0
|12
|0
|6,663
|8
|NEWPORT NEWS
|13,439
|25
|389
|1
|219
|0
|88,173
|773
|8.40%
|(Peninsula District)
|NORFOLK
|17,019
|21
|947
|2
|242
|0
|97,490
|844
|8.50%
|NORTHAMPTON
|784
|0
|78
|0
|35
|0
|9,786
|3
|6.80%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|POQUOSON
|864
|1
|21
|0
|16
|0
|9,132
|60
|PORTSMOUTH
|8,710
|8
|646
|0
|185
|0
|40,586
|545
|10.40%
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,949
|2
|54
|0
|56
|0
|9,290
|47
|8.30%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|SUFFOLK
|7,696
|8
|430
|0
|182
|2
|47,131
|618
|8.30%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|34,650
|62
|1,522
|0
|375
|0
|243,375
|2,002
|8.80%
|WILLIAMSBURG
|749
|1
|25
|0
|12
|0
|8,591
|44
|8.40%
|(Peninsula District)
|YORK
|3,608
|4
|62
|0
|50
|0
|43,821
|312
|8.40%
|(Peninsula District)
|LOCAL TOTALS
|133,928
|186
|6,092
|6
|2088
|5
|937,961
|8,078
|9.01%
|(Local Average)