Virginia reports over 60K COVID-19 vaccine doses administered since Sunday as vaccination eligibility opens for all adults 16 & older

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 647,111 total cases, 503,725 of which are confirmed and 143,386 are probable. There are 10,595 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,893 being confirmed and 1,702 being probable. The case numbers are up by 978, and deaths are up by 14 since Sunday.

A total of 6,830,902 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 5,345,314 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 63,436 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 925 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 121 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,046 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 10 fewer hospitalizations from Sunday.

257 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

119 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 846 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,972 in the state - that's 28% usage.

53,578 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 647,111 978 27,678 29 10,595 14 5,345,314 63,436 6.10% ACCOMACK 2,775 2 202 0 40 0 20,425 9 6.80% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 20,256 24 950 2 284 1 127,956 1,553 10.20% FRANKLIN 1,121 0 55 0 31 0 4,635 19 8.30% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,156 1 59 0 47 0 23,036 74 HAMPTON 10,030 14 345 1 167 1 69,646 617 10.70% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,063 6 142 0 65 1 24,416 309 8.30% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,466 6 143 0 70 0 63,809 241 8.40% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 593 1 22 0 12 0 6,663 8 NEWPORT NEWS 13,439 25 389 1 219 0 88,173 773 8.40% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 17,019 21 947 2 242 0 97,490 844 8.50% NORTHAMPTON 784 0 78 0 35 0 9,786 3 6.80% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 864 1 21 0 16 0 9,132 60 PORTSMOUTH 8,710 8 646 0 185 0 40,586 545 10.40% SOUTHAMPTON 1,949 2 54 0 56 0 9,290 47 8.30% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,696 8 430 0 182 2 47,131 618 8.30% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 34,650 62 1,522 0 375 0 243,375 2,002 8.80% WILLIAMSBURG 749 1 25 0 12 0 8,591 44 8.40% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,608 4 62 0 50 0 43,821 312 8.40% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 133,928 186 6,092 6 2088 5 937,961 8,078 9.01% (Local Average)

