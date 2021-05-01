Virginia reports under 1K new COVID-19 cases as state gives nearly 100K vaccinations in 24 hours

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 660,553 total cases, 513,463 of which are confirmed and 147,090 are probable. There are 10,777 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,060 being confirmed and 1,717 being probable. The case numbers are up by 963, and deaths are up by 7 since Friday.

A total of 7,051,140 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Saturday Virginia has given a total of 6,289,988 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 99,109 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Saturday, there are 770 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 115 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 885 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 65 fewer hospitalizations from Friday.

224 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

128 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 843 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,972 in the state - that's 28% usage.

54,686 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: