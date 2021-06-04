Virginia reports under 500 daily COVID-19 cases for 10th day in a row

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 676,300 total cases, 526,227 of which are confirmed and 150,073 are probable. There are 11,222 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,470 being confirmed and 1,752 being probable. The case numbers are up by 259, and deaths are up by 6 since Thursday. Friday marked the 10th day in a row that Vriginia has reported under 500 daily COVID-19 cases.
A total of 7,465,990 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 8,301,436 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 33,441 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 356 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 124 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 480 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.
112 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
82 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 787 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,052 in the state - that's 26% usage.
56,566 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|676,300
|259
|29,911
|41
|11,222
|6
|8,301,436
|33,441
|ACCOMACK
|2,862
|0
|211
|0
|43
|0
|26,001
|128
|CHESAPEAKE
|21,115
|-1
|1,023
|2
|301
|0
|186,645
|730
|FRANKLIN
|1,133
|0
|56
|0
|32
|0
|6,149
|18
|GLOUCESTER
|2,253
|1
|63
|2
|49
|0
|31,699
|138
|HAMPTON
|10,666
|5
|405
|2
|178
|0
|100,430
|415
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,162
|0
|150
|0
|69
|0
|32,575
|105
|JAMES CITY
|4,645
|1
|161
|1
|72
|0
|81,350
|186
|MATHEWS
|599
|0
|22
|0
|12
|0
|8,563
|32
|NEWPORT NEWS
|14,231
|8
|474
|2
|233
|0
|127,823
|499
|NORFOLK
|17,908
|7
|1,022
|2
|264
|0
|149,724
|589
|NORTHAMPTON
|807
|0
|80
|0
|36
|0
|12,404
|96
|POQUOSON
|891
|1
|22
|0
|16
|0
|12,023
|13
|PORTSMOUTH
|9,142
|2
|681
|1
|200
|0
|59,536
|281
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,986
|0
|57
|0
|56
|0
|12,238
|32
|SUFFOLK
|7,984
|4
|457
|2
|191
|0
|68,325
|248
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|36,223
|18
|1,674
|6
|407
|0
|364,773
|1,534
|WILLIAMSBURG
|772
|0
|28
|0
|13
|0
|12,561
|50
|YORK
|3,777
|1
|74
|0
|55
|0
|61,232
|153
|LOCAL TOTALS
|140,156
|47
|6,660
|20
|2227
|0
|1,354,051
|5,247