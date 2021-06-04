Virginia reports under 500 daily COVID-19 cases for 10th day in a row

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 676,300 total cases, 526,227 of which are confirmed and 150,073 are probable. There are 11,222 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,470 being confirmed and 1,752 being probable. The case numbers are up by 259, and deaths are up by 6 since Thursday. Friday marked the 10th day in a row that Vriginia has reported under 500 daily COVID-19 cases.

A total of 7,465,990 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 8,301,436 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 33,441 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 356 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 124 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 480 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

112 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

82 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 787 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,052 in the state - that's 26% usage.

56,566 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 676,300 259 29,911 41 11,222 6 8,301,436 33,441 ACCOMACK 2,862 0 211 0 43 0 26,001 128 CHESAPEAKE 21,115 -1 1,023 2 301 0 186,645 730 FRANKLIN 1,133 0 56 0 32 0 6,149 18 GLOUCESTER 2,253 1 63 2 49 0 31,699 138 HAMPTON 10,666 5 405 2 178 0 100,430 415 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,162 0 150 0 69 0 32,575 105 JAMES CITY 4,645 1 161 1 72 0 81,350 186 MATHEWS 599 0 22 0 12 0 8,563 32 NEWPORT NEWS 14,231 8 474 2 233 0 127,823 499 NORFOLK 17,908 7 1,022 2 264 0 149,724 589 NORTHAMPTON 807 0 80 0 36 0 12,404 96 POQUOSON 891 1 22 0 16 0 12,023 13 PORTSMOUTH 9,142 2 681 1 200 0 59,536 281 SOUTHAMPTON 1,986 0 57 0 56 0 12,238 32 SUFFOLK 7,984 4 457 2 191 0 68,325 248 VIRGINIA BEACH 36,223 18 1,674 6 407 0 364,773 1,534 WILLIAMSBURG 772 0 28 0 13 0 12,561 50 YORK 3,777 1 74 0 55 0 61,232 153 LOCAL TOTALS 140,156 47 6,660 20 2227 0 1,354,051 5,247

