Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Virginia reports under 500 daily COVID-19 cases for 10th day in a row

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
Va. no words.jpg
Posted at 11:21 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 11:21:42-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 676,300 total cases, 526,227 of which are confirmed and 150,073 are probable. There are 11,222 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,470 being confirmed and 1,752 being probable. The case numbers are up by 259, and deaths are up by 6 since Thursday. Friday marked the 10th day in a row that Vriginia has reported under 500 daily COVID-19 cases.

A total of 7,465,990 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 8,301,436 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 33,441 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 356 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 124 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 480 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

112 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

82 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 787 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,052 in the state - that's 26% usage.

56,566 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS676,30025929,9114111,22268,301,43633,441
ACCOMACK2,8620211043026,001128
CHESAPEAKE21,115-11,02323010186,645730
FRANKLIN1,13305603206,14918
GLOUCESTER2,253163249031,699138
HAMPTON10,666540521780100,430415
ISLE OF WIGHT3,1620150069032,575105
JAMES CITY4,6451161172081,350186
MATHEWS59902201208,56332
NEWPORT NEWS14,231847422330127,823499
NORFOLK17,90871,02222640149,724589
NORTHAMPTON807080036012,40496
POQUOSON891122016012,02313
PORTSMOUTH9,14226811200059,536281
SOUTHAMPTON1,986057056012,23832
SUFFOLK7,98444572191068,325248
VIRGINIA BEACH36,223181,67464070364,7731,534
WILLIAMSBURG772028013012,56150
YORK3,777174055061,232153
LOCAL TOTALS140,156476,66020222701,354,0515,247

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo