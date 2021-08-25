Virginia sees 3,453 COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths in a day; Virginia Beach reports 5 new deaths

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 747,640 total cases, 571,686 of which are confirmed and 175,954 are probable. There are 11,715 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,895 being confirmed and 1,820 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,453, and deaths are up by 22 since Monday.

A total of 8,423,420 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday, Virginia has given a total of 9,843,546 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 19,173 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 1,359 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 126 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,485 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

416 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

60,150 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: