Virginia sees below 10 COVID-19 related deaths reported for 4th consecutive day

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 676,831 total cases, 526,688 of which are confirmed and 150,143 are probable. There are 11,245 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,489 being confirmed and 1,756 being probable. The case numbers are up by 90, and deaths are up by nine since Sunday. This was the 4th consecutive day that Virginia saw less than 10 COVID-19 related deaths per day.

A total of 7,492,704 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 8,402,939 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 62,061 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 334 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 90 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 424 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

115 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

76 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 788 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,051 in the state - that's 26% usage.

56,646 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 676,831 90 29,961 3 11,245 9 8,402,939 62,061 ACCOMACK 2,865 0 211 0 43 0 26,170 37 CHESAPEAKE 21,128 -1 1,022 0 302 0 189,074 1,619 FRANKLIN 1,134 0 56 0 32 0 6,237 59 GLOUCESTER 2,256 -1 63 0 49 0 31,933 114 HAMPTON 10,679 0 406 0 179 0 101,637 581 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,167 3 150 0 69 0 32,876 186 JAMES CITY 4,649 1 161 0 72 0 81,919 318 MATHEWS 599 0 22 0 12 0 8,592 16 NEWPORT NEWS 14,252 4 475 0 233 0 129,337 763 NORFOLK 17,934 4 1,026 1 265 0 151,502 1,083 NORTHAMPTON 807 0 80 0 36 0 12,478 10 POQUOSON 891 0 23 0 16 0 12,156 91 PORTSMOUTH 9,150 4 681 0 201 1 60,344 474 SOUTHAMPTON 1,987 0 57 0 56 0 12,368 77 SUFFOLK 7,988 0 456 0 191 0 69,142 538 VIRGINIA BEACH 36,243 4 1,684 1 407 0 369,667 3,025 WILLIAMSBURG 771 0 28 0 13 0 12,629 30 YORK 3,780 0 75 1 55 0 61,896 420 LOCAL TOTALS 140,280 18 6,676 3 2231 1 1,369,957 9,441

