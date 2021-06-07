Watch
Virginia sees below 10 COVID-19 related deaths reported for 4th consecutive day

Posted at 10:59 AM, Jun 07, 2021
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 676,831 total cases, 526,688 of which are confirmed and 150,143 are probable. There are 11,245 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,489 being confirmed and 1,756 being probable. The case numbers are up by 90, and deaths are up by nine since Sunday. This was the 4th consecutive day that Virginia saw less than 10 COVID-19 related deaths per day.

A total of 7,492,704 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 8,402,939 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 62,061 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 334 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 90 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 424 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

115 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

76 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 788 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,051 in the state - that's 26% usage.

56,646 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS676,8319029,961311,24598,402,93962,061
ACCOMACK2,8650211043026,17037
CHESAPEAKE21,128-11,02203020189,0741,619
FRANKLIN1,13405603206,23759
GLOUCESTER2,256-163049031,933114
HAMPTON10,679040601790101,637581
ISLE OF WIGHT3,1673150069032,876186
JAMES CITY4,6491161072081,919318
MATHEWS59902201208,59216
NEWPORT NEWS14,252447502330129,337763
NORFOLK17,93441,02612650151,5021,083
NORTHAMPTON807080036012,47810
POQUOSON891023016012,15691
PORTSMOUTH9,15046810201160,344474
SOUTHAMPTON1,987057056012,36877
SUFFOLK7,98804560191069,142538
VIRGINIA BEACH36,24341,68414070369,6673,025
WILLIAMSBURG771028013012,62930
YORK3,780075155061,896420
LOCAL TOTALS140,280186,6763223111,369,9579,441

