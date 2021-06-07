Virginia sees below 10 COVID-19 related deaths reported for 4th consecutive day

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 676,831 total cases, 526,688 of which are confirmed and 150,143 are probable. There are 11,245 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,489 being confirmed and 1,756 being probable. The case numbers are up by 90, and deaths are up by nine since Sunday. This was the 4th consecutive day that Virginia saw less than 10 COVID-19 related deaths per day.
A total of 7,492,704 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 8,402,939 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 62,061 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 334 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 90 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 424 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.
115 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
76 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 788 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,051 in the state - that's 26% usage.
56,646 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|676,831
|90
|29,961
|3
|11,245
|9
|8,402,939
|62,061
|ACCOMACK
|2,865
|0
|211
|0
|43
|0
|26,170
|37
|CHESAPEAKE
|21,128
|-1
|1,022
|0
|302
|0
|189,074
|1,619
|FRANKLIN
|1,134
|0
|56
|0
|32
|0
|6,237
|59
|GLOUCESTER
|2,256
|-1
|63
|0
|49
|0
|31,933
|114
|HAMPTON
|10,679
|0
|406
|0
|179
|0
|101,637
|581
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,167
|3
|150
|0
|69
|0
|32,876
|186
|JAMES CITY
|4,649
|1
|161
|0
|72
|0
|81,919
|318
|MATHEWS
|599
|0
|22
|0
|12
|0
|8,592
|16
|NEWPORT NEWS
|14,252
|4
|475
|0
|233
|0
|129,337
|763
|NORFOLK
|17,934
|4
|1,026
|1
|265
|0
|151,502
|1,083
|NORTHAMPTON
|807
|0
|80
|0
|36
|0
|12,478
|10
|POQUOSON
|891
|0
|23
|0
|16
|0
|12,156
|91
|PORTSMOUTH
|9,150
|4
|681
|0
|201
|1
|60,344
|474
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,987
|0
|57
|0
|56
|0
|12,368
|77
|SUFFOLK
|7,988
|0
|456
|0
|191
|0
|69,142
|538
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|36,243
|4
|1,684
|1
|407
|0
|369,667
|3,025
|WILLIAMSBURG
|771
|0
|28
|0
|13
|0
|12,629
|30
|YORK
|3,780
|0
|75
|1
|55
|0
|61,896
|420
|LOCAL TOTALS
|140,280
|18
|6,676
|3
|2231
|1
|1,369,957
|9,441