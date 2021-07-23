Virginia sees more than 700 COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads areas make up 27% of daily case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 688,300 total cases, 534,376 of which are confirmed and 153,924 are probable. There are 11,500 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,707 being confirmed and 1,793 being probable. The case numbers are up by 750, and deaths are up by 7 since Thursday.

A total of 7,894,656 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 9,311,533 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 15,007 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 333 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 82 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 415 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

105 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

57,761 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: