Virginia sees over 1K new COVID-19 cases as vaccination clinics open at colleges across the state

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 632,625 total cases, 493,454 of which are confirmed and 139,171 are probable. There are 10,451 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,755 being confirmed and 1,696 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,587, and deaths are up by 15 since Thursday.

A total of 6,658,094 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 941 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 165 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,106 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 5 fewer hospitalizations from Thursday.

241 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

125 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 824 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2919 in the state - that's 28% usage.

52,229 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 632,625 1,542 27,099 87 10,451 15 6.30% ACCOMACK 2,739 4 199 0 40 1 8.60% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 19,856 27 929 0 278 0 9.20% FRANKLIN 1,086 4 55 0 30 0 9.00% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,103 2 58 0 47 0 HAMPTON 9,784 20 339 0 162 1 11.80% ISLE OF WIGHT 2,982 6 137 0 63 1 9.00% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,362 19 142 1 70 0 10.20% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 583 1 22 0 12 0 NEWPORT NEWS 13,086 43 380 1 215 1 10.20% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 16,598 68 920 0 239 0 9.70% NORTHAMPTON 775 -1 77 0 35 0 8.60% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 835 2 21 1 16 0 PORTSMOUTH 8,519 20 631 2 180 3 10.00% SOUTHAMPTON 1,926 2 53 0 56 1 9.00% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,546 22 425 1 180 0 9.00% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 33,866 65 1,478 2 368 0 8.80% WILLIAMSBURG 721 2 24 0 11 0 10.20% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,540 7 62 0 50 0 10.20% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 130,907 313 5,952 8 2052 8 9.66% (Local Average)

