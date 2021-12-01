Virginia spikes back up to over 2.4K new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 971,529 total cases, 716,564 of which are confirmed and 254,965 are probable. There are 14,730 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,367 being confirmed and 2,363 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,413, and deaths are up by 20 since Tuesday.

A total of 10,493,822 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 12,747,807 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 40,394 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday there are 895 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 70 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 965 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

235 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

146 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

74,187 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

News 3

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.