Virginia starts to see slow decline of daily COVID-19 cases reported after January spike

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,407,403 total cases, 1,007,717 of which are confirmed and 399,686 are probable. There are 15,822 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 13,208 being confirmed and 2,614 being probable. The case numbers are up by 10,248, and deaths are up by 8 since Monday.

A total of 11,891,329 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 14,487,389 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 11,101 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 3,790 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 158 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 3,948 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

676 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

85,304 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

News 3

