Virginia statewide new COVID-19 cases decrease by half since Saturday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 677,744 total cases, 527,482 of which are confirmed and 150,262 are probable. There are 11,307 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,542 being confirmed and 1,765 being probable. The case numbers are up by 73, and deaths are up by 14 since Saturday.

A total of 7,553,224 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia. The Virginia statewide percent of positive COVID-19 tests is 1.9% positive.

As of Sunday, Virginia has given a total of 8,606,021 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 28,666 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Sunday, there are 237 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 86 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 323 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

86 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

62 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 763 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,051 in the state - that's 25% usage.

56,794 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

6/13/2021 TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 677,744 73 30,169 19 11,307 14 8,606,021 14,993 1.90% ACCOMACK 2,867 0 211 0 45 0 26,835 26 0.30% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 21,164 1 1,025 0 304 1 194,483 340 2.90% FRANKLIN 1,136 1 56 0 33 0 6,408 8 2.90% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,260 -1 66 0 49 0 32,532 41 HAMPTON 10,689 2 414 0 180 0 103,971 115 3.70% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,171 0 151 0 70 0 33,640 42 2.90% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,659 2 165 1 72 0 83,198 120 3.20% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 599 0 22 0 12 0 8,686 5 NEWPORT NEWS 14,266 4 490 0 235 0 133,023 193 3.20% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 17,962 5 1,030 3 267 1 156,023 273 2.90% NORTHAMPTON 808 1 80 0 36 0 12,740 13 0.30% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 896 0 25 0 18 1 12,512 154 PORTSMOUTH 9,165 7 682 1 202 1 62,418 110 3.10% SOUTHAMPTON 1,985 0 56 0 57 0 12,694 19 2.90% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,996 1 460 0 191 0 71,160 118 2.90% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 36,274 -3 1,698 1 411 0 380,166 918 2.10% WILLIAMSBURG 769 0 29 0 13 0 12,817 5 3.20% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,789 1 79 0 55 0 63,363 82 3.20% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 140,455 21 6,739 6 2250 4 1,406,669 2,582 2.64% (Local Average)

