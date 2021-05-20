Virginia statewide percent of positive COVID-19 cases continues to fall, now at 3% positive

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 671,916 total cases, 522,955 of which are confirmed and 148,961 are probable. There are 11,068 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,344 being confirmed and 1,724 being probable. The case numbers are up by 20, and deaths are up by 591 since Wednesday.

A total of 7,311,041 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 7,673,597 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 58,351 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday there are 454 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 133 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 587 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 28 less hospitalizations from Tuesday.

175 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

93 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 798 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,056 in the state - that's 26% usage.

55,739 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

The statewide percent of positive COVID-19 cases has been declining and the average was 3% as of Thursday. Locally, all health districts are below 6%.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 671,916 591 29,394 55 11,068 20 7,673,597 58,351 ACCOMACK 2,844 1 208 0 42 0 24,554 226 CHESAPEAKE 20,976 9 1,001 0 298 0 172,560 1,195 FRANKLIN 1,136 0 57 0 32 0 5,665 38 GLOUCESTER 2,206 3 62 0 48 0 29,731 258 HAMPTON 10,495 14 380 3 178 0 92,664 716 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,144 2 148 0 68 0 30,525 161 JAMES CITY 4,613 -2 155 0 72 0 77,477 320 MATHEWS 598 0 22 0 15 3 8,204 73 NEWPORT NEWS 14,024 18 455 1 228 0 118,461 1,220 NORFOLK 17,750 20 1,001 2 259 0 138,721 1,334 NORTHAMPTON 808 1 80 0 36 0 11,767 80 POQUOSON 875 0 22 0 16 0 11,318 50 PORTSMOUTH 9,080 5 675 0 197 0 54,812 455 SOUTHAMPTON 1,979 1 54 0 56 0 11,525 57 SUFFOLK 7,944 3 452 2 191 1 63,335 462 VIRGINIA BEACH 36,010 37 1,634 4 403 2 336,129 3,220 WILLIAMSBURG 768 0 28 0 13 0 11,942 44 YORK 3,738 3 70 0 54 0 57,417 512 LOCAL TOTALS 138,988 115 6,504 12 2206 6 1,256,807 10,421

