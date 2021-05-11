Virginia vaccinates over 40K patients in a day as local airports see increase in travel since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 667,586 total cases, 520,009 of which are confirmed and 147,577 are probable. There are 10,919 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,209 being confirmed and 1,710 being probable. The case numbers are up by 600, and deaths are up by 17 since Monday.

A total of 7,194,250 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 6,832,156 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 42,859 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported 1.7 million air travelers, Mother's Day weekend - the highest so far since the start of the pandemic, and Norfolk International Airport officials say they expect more travel before Memorial Day weekend.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 631 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 110 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 741 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 10 less hospitalizations from Monday.

204 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

116 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 866 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,973 in the state - that's 29% usage.

55,354 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 667,586 600 28,971 60 10,919 17 6,832,156 42,859 4.10% ACCOMACK 2,826 0 207 0 41 0 23,420 85 6.00% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 20,853 30 990 3 292 0 164,143 2,393 6.20% FRANKLIN 1,131 1 56 1 32 0 5,520 31 6.10% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,194 2 61 0 48 0 28,254 194 HAMPTON 10,428 13 364 2 177 1 87,146 449 9.70% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,136 1 150 2 68 0 29,194 134 6.10% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,587 -2 149 0 72 0 75,695 321 5.20% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 597 0 22 0 12 0 7,889 35 NEWPORT NEWS 13,932 20 436 5 226 2 111,427 711 5.20% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 17,594 28 984 2 256 0 130,635 2,318 5.80% NORTHAMPTON 805 0 80 0 36 0 11,250 45 6.00% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 873 0 22 0 16 0 10,845 36 PORTSMOUTH 9,038 14 669 0 192 0 51,988 386 8.80% SOUTHAMPTON 1,973 0 54 0 56 0 10,907 48 6.10% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,891 5 441 3 188 0 59,867 308 6.10% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 35,797 41 1,599 2 395 1 315,526 2,675 6.00% WILLIAMSBURG 764 -1 28 1 13 0 10,809 54 5.20% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,727 3 68 0 52 0 54,015 273 5.20% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 138,146 155 6,380 21 2172 4 1,188,530 10,496 6.73% (Local Average)

