Virginia vaccinates over 40K patients in a day as local airports see increase in travel since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 667,586 total cases, 520,009 of which are confirmed and 147,577 are probable. There are 10,919 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,209 being confirmed and 1,710 being probable. The case numbers are up by 600, and deaths are up by 17 since Monday.
A total of 7,194,250 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 6,832,156 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 42,859 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported 1.7 million air travelers, Mother's Day weekend - the highest so far since the start of the pandemic, and Norfolk International Airport officials say they expect more travel before Memorial Day weekend.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 631 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 110 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 741 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 10 less hospitalizations from Monday.
204 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
116 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 866 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,973 in the state - that's 29% usage.
55,354 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|667,586
|600
|28,971
|60
|10,919
|17
|6,832,156
|42,859
|4.10%
|ACCOMACK
|2,826
|0
|207
|0
|41
|0
|23,420
|85
|6.00%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|CHESAPEAKE
|20,853
|30
|990
|3
|292
|0
|164,143
|2,393
|6.20%
|FRANKLIN
|1,131
|1
|56
|1
|32
|0
|5,520
|31
|6.10%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|GLOUCESTER
|2,194
|2
|61
|0
|48
|0
|28,254
|194
|HAMPTON
|10,428
|13
|364
|2
|177
|1
|87,146
|449
|9.70%
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,136
|1
|150
|2
|68
|0
|29,194
|134
|6.10%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|JAMES CITY
|4,587
|-2
|149
|0
|72
|0
|75,695
|321
|5.20%
|(Peninsula District)
|MATHEWS
|597
|0
|22
|0
|12
|0
|7,889
|35
|NEWPORT NEWS
|13,932
|20
|436
|5
|226
|2
|111,427
|711
|5.20%
|(Peninsula District)
|NORFOLK
|17,594
|28
|984
|2
|256
|0
|130,635
|2,318
|5.80%
|NORTHAMPTON
|805
|0
|80
|0
|36
|0
|11,250
|45
|6.00%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|POQUOSON
|873
|0
|22
|0
|16
|0
|10,845
|36
|PORTSMOUTH
|9,038
|14
|669
|0
|192
|0
|51,988
|386
|8.80%
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,973
|0
|54
|0
|56
|0
|10,907
|48
|6.10%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|SUFFOLK
|7,891
|5
|441
|3
|188
|0
|59,867
|308
|6.10%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|35,797
|41
|1,599
|2
|395
|1
|315,526
|2,675
|6.00%
|WILLIAMSBURG
|764
|-1
|28
|1
|13
|0
|10,809
|54
|5.20%
|(Peninsula District)
|YORK
|3,727
|3
|68
|0
|52
|0
|54,015
|273
|5.20%
|(Peninsula District)
|LOCAL TOTALS
|138,146
|155
|6,380
|21
|2172
|4
|1,188,530
|10,496
|6.73%
|(Local Average)