Virginia vaccinates over 6.6 million residents statewide as Pfizer takes first steps to apply for full FDA approval of its COVID-19 vaccine

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 665,332 total cases, 517,412 of which are confirmed and 147,920 are probable. There are 10,879 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,157 being confirmed and 1,717 being probable. The case numbers are up by 938, and deaths are up by 18 since Thursday.

A total of 7,140,186 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 6,625,668 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 76,528 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 679 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 150 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 829 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 18 less hospitalizations from Thursday.

211 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

121 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 854 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,972 in the state - that's 29% usage.

55,001 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 665,332 938 28,820 49 10,874 13 6,625,668 76,528 4.40% ACCOMACK 2,821 3 207 0 41 0 23,118 137 7.00% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 20,795 16 986 2 292 0 158,206 798 6.60% FRANKLIN 1,128 -3 55 -1 32 0 5,360 40 5.80% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,190 5 60 0 48 0 27,663 273 HAMPTON 10,376 30 362 0 175 0 84,285 1,021 7.40% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,130 0 148 -2 68 1 28,447 399 5.80% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,580 5 148 1 72 0 73,634 485 6.20% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 597 0 22 0 12 0 7,799 61 NEWPORT NEWS 13,861 13 430 1 224 0 108,138 1,027 6.20% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 17,521 23 977 3 256 1 125,962 697 6.40% NORTHAMPTON 805 3 80 0 36 0 11,117 62 7.00% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 873 0 22 1 16 0 10,580 110 PORTSMOUTH 9,003 15 669 2 191 1 50,135 359 10.80% SOUTHAMPTON 1,975 1 54 0 56 0 10,594 71 5.80% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,871 5 436 0 187 0 57,976 448 5.80% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 35,673 36 1,590 1 391 2 305,148 3,184 6.40% WILLIAMSBURG 763 0 27 0 13 1 10,411 63 6.20% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,720 8 68 0 52 0 52,428 478 6.20% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 137,682 160 6,341 8 2162 6 1,151,001 9,713 7.08% (Local Average)

