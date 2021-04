Virginians, ages 16 and older, will receive a Wireless Emergency Alert on Monday, April 19, 2021, about their eligibility to register for a COVID-19 vaccine under phase 2.

Those with cell phones with emergency alerts turned on will receive a notification around 10 a.m. EST.

The alerts will come through the FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) to participating wireless carriers.