Virginia's COVID-19 death toll passes 9.4K; Daily reported deaths more than doubled in 24 hours

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 583,060 total cases, 458,696 of which are confirmed and 124,364 are probable. There are 9,428 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,049 being confirmed and 1,379 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,652, and deaths are up by 71 since Thursday.

A total of 5,996,828 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 2,175,489 COVID-19 vaccines. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 1,042 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 180 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,222 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 130 fewer hospitalizations from Thursday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 24,514.

254 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

150 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 869 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,932 in the state - that's 30% usage.

47,561 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 583,060 1,652 24,514 100 9,428 71 2,175,489 53,166 6.30% ACCOMACK 2,619 10 187 0 35 0 10,156 231 8.10% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 18,446 51 858 2 226 4 49,214 962 11.70% FRANKLIN 1,007 8 51 0 27 0 2,135 109 7.70% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 1,903 8 51 0 43 0 11,457 196 HAMPTON 8,768 30 301 2 127 0 27,919 981 13.80% ISLE OF WIGHT 2,677 5 118 2 57 2 9,698 226 7.70% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 3,906 20 130 0 64 1 31,590 1,260 9.10% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 556 1 20 0 11 0 3,448 96 NEWPORT NEWS 11,688 69 318 2 190 0 35,137 670 9.10% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 15,079 30 828 11 209 4 35,248 768 9.20% NORTHAMPTON 726 2 73 0 34 0 5,205 140 8.10% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 728 2 20 1 15 0 3,878 81 PORTSMOUTH 7,789 22 589 2 149 1 13,239 378 10.90% SOUTHAMPTON 1,860 -1 49 0 52 -1 4,354 69 7.70% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 6,995 21 400 5 163 2 17,322 362 7.70% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 31,010 81 1,308 5 330 2 100,196 1,726 9.40% WILLIAMSBURG 540 -1 24 0 11 0 3,741 4 9.10% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,082 23 52 0 38 0 18,543 355 9.10% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 119,379 381 5,377 32 1781 15 382,480 8,614 9.99% (Local Average)

