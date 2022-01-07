Virginia's COVID-19 hospitalizations reach highest one day peak since start of pandemic

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,221,036 total cases, 875,944 of which are confirmed and 345,092 are probable. There are 15,651 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 13,069 being confirmed and 2,582 being probable. The case numbers are up by 18,309 and deaths are up by 9 since Thursday.

A total of 11,395,767 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday, Virginia has given a total of 14,180,375 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 32,044 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 3,103 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 226 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 3,329 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

545 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

80,763 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, Friday's statewide COVID-19 hospitalization count of 3,329 is a one-day record since the pandemic began, eclipsing the previous one-day peak of 3,201 hospitalizations on January 13, 2021.

They say COVID-19 hospitalizations are up nearly 200% across Virginia in the past month. Hospitalizations are up across all regions of the Commonwealth, with significant increases recently documented in the Central, Eastern, and Northern regions.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: