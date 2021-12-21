Visitation canceled for 2 dorms at Indian Creek Correctional through January after COVID-19 cases reported

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Visitation for two specific dorms have been canceled at Indian Creek Correctional Center after a COVID-19 case was reported.

Virginia Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that visitation for the 5A dorm of the jail is canceled through January 4. This is due to a positive case of COVID-19 that was reported.

Visitation for the 5A Dorm of Indian Creek Correctional Center is canceled through January 4, 2022, due to a positive case of COVID-19. — VADOC (@VADOC) December 21, 2021

Monday, VADOC announced that visitation was also canceled for the 5B dorm of Indian Creek Correctional through January 3 after another reported COVID-19 case.

Visitation is canceled for the 5B Dorm of Indian Creek Correctional Center through January 3, 2022, due to a confirmed case of COVID-19. — VADOC (@VADOC) December 20, 2021

This comes as the holidays approach and cases surge nationwide.

Click here for our full coronavirus coverage.