Visitation canceled for 2 dorms at Indian Creek Correctional through January after COVID-19 cases reported

Jessica Noll | WCPO
<p>The old Bracken County (Ky.) jail.</p>
Posted at 5:40 PM, Dec 21, 2021
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Visitation for two specific dorms have been canceled at Indian Creek Correctional Center after a COVID-19 case was reported.

Virginia Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that visitation for the 5A dorm of the jail is canceled through January 4. This is due to a positive case of COVID-19 that was reported.

Monday, VADOC announced that visitation was also canceled for the 5B dorm of Indian Creek Correctional through January 3 after another reported COVID-19 case.

This comes as the holidays approach and cases surge nationwide.

