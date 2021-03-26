Volunteers needed to support COVID-19 community vaccination center opening at Military Circle Mall

NORFOLK, Va. - The Federal Emergency Management Administration is opening a Type II COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Military Circle Mall on March 31.

The clinic will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. for eight weeks.

According to VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads, which is partnering with FEMA, the clinic is in need of a total of 50 to 60 volunteers per day to help with non-clinical duties like greeting, registration and observation.

According to FEMA, the central location of the former Macy’s store at the Military Circle Mall was key to site selection and provides access to over 1.7 million people across 14 nearby localities.

The clinic will have its own vaccine allocation, and will be able to administer up to 3,000 doses daily.

A release from Volunteer Hampton Roads said the clinic will be open to residents from Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Virginia Beach.

