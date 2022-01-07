VSU announces modified first 2 weeks of classes due to omicron variant

PETERSBURG, Va. - Virginia State University announced that classes are being modified for the first two weeks of classes due to the omicron variant.

The university says the two weeks will allow for school officials to assess data and campus conditions. Classes will begin as scheduled on January 18, utilizing a hybrid schedule or go fully virtual.

VSU also announced that they will not allow fans or spectators for home basketball games through January 22.

During the adjusted two week period, students may still live in campus housing or may choose to remain at home, if their schedule permits.

“We are excited to welcome our Trojan Community back for the spring 2022 semester, but we want to do so safely,” said Assistant Vice President of Communications, Gwen Williams Dandridge. “Our VSU administration and COVID-19 Taskforce will continue to keep the health and safety of our VSU family at the forefront of our planning. We will continue to monitor local COVID conditions and recommendations of health officials and remain flexible to adjust as necessary.”

VSU requires all students and employees to receive on-campus COVID entry tests upon arrival on campus. All students and employees must also be fully vaccinated (including the booster shot) for the spring 2022 semester.

A testing clinic and vaccination clinic are offered on campus for students and employees.

