Washington D.C. reinstates indoor mask mandate starting Tuesday amid COVID-19 case surges

WASHINGTON, D.C. - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country and here in the Commonwealth, some areas are taking action to stop the spread.

The Mayor of D.C., Muriel Bowser, announced Monday that the district will reinstate the indoor mask mandate.

The mandate will begin Tuesday, December 21 at 6 a.m.

She said the indoor mask mandate will be reinstated until 6 a.m., on January 31, 2022.

During a press conference, Bowser also announced expanding COVID-19 testing and that a DC Government vaccinate mandate will be instituted, including boosters, with no test-out option.

Additionally, Bowser announced changes to the Washington D.C. Public Schools return from winter break. 100,000 Test Yourself Express rapid antigen tests are being distributed to DCPS and DC Public charter schools to be used to support a safe return from winter break. DC Public Schools will be closed for instruction on Monday, January 3 and Tuesday, January 4. Staff and families will use those days to pick up rapid antigen tests, she said.

ServeDC is recruiting volunteers on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday to assemble COVID-19 at-home testing kits.



For more information and to sign up, visit https://t.co/TIH9g1EPEB pic.twitter.com/D7DVsTATkw — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 20, 2021

Click here for more coronavirus coverage