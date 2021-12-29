Williamsburg testing lab overwhelmed as PCR, rapid COVID-19 tests are in high demand

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - It's been a struggle to find COVID-19 tests for so many Hampton Roads families.

News 3 has covered for days how in demand rapid tests and PCR tests are right now. As the virus continues to surge, long lines have formed at testing sites across the area.

At Legacy Lab Services, a lab in Williamsburg, the line for COVID-19 testing started forming around 8 a.m.

"We found no success finding anything to do at home or go anywhere else except for her. There's a huge line and a long wait here to just get tested," Gordan Blair, a man needing a COVID-19 test.

Blair was one of the many who waited for a test. After testing positive before Christmas, he's back hoping for a negative result.

"I've been here already for an hour still waiting," Blair told News 3.

Health leaders at Legacy Lab tell me long lines at the site started soon after Christmas.

"I've been trying to get tested. I usually test at Walgreens, no availability. I'm talking every single one I checked, 5-6-7 days no availability," Jessica Girona, a woman needing testing.

This led Girona to travel to Williamsburg from Newport News. She says her friend reccommended this site to her.

"I'm probably at least testing once a month for as long as I'm not vaccinated and I've never had these problems. It's never been this scarce, your just now finding test anywhere," Girona said.

Legacy Lab tells us they ordered 3,000 tests Wednesday to ensure they won't run out.

"I think we're seeing big crowds right now because of omicron. It is very transmissible so it's very easy to catch from someone you've been around," Arleigh Hatcher, owner and nurse of lab.

Hatcher says they are very much overwhelmed, but they are doing their best to get everyone tested.

"It's not a joke, it's very serious and these healthcare workers can only do but so much," Girona said.

If needing a rapid COVID-19 test, Legacy Lab Services is open seven days a week and no appointment is needed.

