Woman injected with 'empty syringe' instead of COVID-19 vaccine dose at Norfolk pharmacy

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk CVS pharmacy injected a woman receiving a COVID-19 vaccine with an empty syringe instead of a vaccine dose.

The incident happened Wednesday at the N. Military Highway location.

According to Amy Thibault, CVS's senior manager of corporate communications, the pharmacy contacted the patient "right away" to apologize for the mistake and offer the dose of vaccine she was meant to receive.

Thibault said the pharmacy also reported the incident to regulatory agencies and has taken steps to minimize the risk of this occurring again.

In March, multiple "empty" shots were mistakenly administered at a Central Virginia Kroger to people who thought they were receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. A spokesperson for Kroger at the time called the incident an "honest mistake."