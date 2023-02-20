Coroner: 19-year-old dead after breaking into home, shot by homeowner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette Co. Coroner says a 19-year-old is dead after breaking into a home on Jouett Creek Drive, off Hays Blvd near Jacobson Park.

Police say they responded to a call for a reported burglary at 1:10 a.m. Monday when they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Lexington Fire Department confirmed to us this was a home invasion. The homeowner shot and killed the 19-year-old.

A neighbor also told us they heard gunshots and the family who lives at the home has lived there for less than a year.

"The family had no physical injuries. Obviously mental trauma, but the family—no physical injuries," said Fayette Co. Coroner Gary Ginn.

LPD says all parties have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

