Could expansion of I-64 help create Richmond-Hampton Roads megaregion?

NORFOLK, Va. — As people drive up I-64 in between Williamsburg and Richmond, traffic narrows from three lanes in each direction down to two.

Now, there's a proposal to close the "gap," as it's known, and supporters believe it could help the Richmond area and Hampton Roads become further connected and become a megaregion.

The "gap" is a 29-mile stretch of highway in each direction. It stretches on I-64 from just west of Williamsburg to just before the 295-interchange.

TRENDING: Endangered whale found dead near Virginia Beach killed by passing vessel: Report

"For too long, many people's experiences coming to our region has been the congestion they experience along that area," said Bob Crum, the executive director of the Hampton Roads Planning District.

The organization help leaders determine regional strategies and planning. They want to see the final stretch expanded to three lanes in each direction.

"You're going to be able to plan your trip better," said Crum.

WTKR/FILE Cost of I-64 expansion is around $750 million

The cost of expansion is around $750 million, but through state and federal funds, much of the money is already there.

"We're really excited that we're starting to see the progress needed and hopefully come this summer, we'll be close to full funding if not full funding for the gap," said Crum.

At a meeting in New Kent County in December, some residents did express concerns about the expansions. "My concern is the noise," one resident said.

VDOT has been getting feedback on the project as they get closer to moving forward with the next phases of the project.

Between 2015 and 2021, VDOT widened 21-miles of 64 between Newport News and Williamsburg.

As the expansion efforts continue, advocates for the region believe it could better position Hampton Roads and the Richmond metro.

"It's the concept that nearby cities can do well by collaborating rather than competing," said John Martin, the president and CEO of RVA 757 Connects, a non-profit exploring ways for the two metro regions to work better together.

"RVA and 757, Richmond and Hampton Roads, have always been really close neighbors, but now it's an opportunity to work together to help both economies and the people from both regions," said Martin.

Martin believes it could mean the two regions team up to become a megaregion. Three subsea cables come ashore in Virginia Beach, providing for the fast transmission of data worldwide. That could give the area a unique opportunity to become a hub for digital innovation.

"Together, the combination and partnership between the two regions with their digital infrastructure is really putting us on the map of global internet hubs," said Martin.

With lots of potential for the area, advocates say the gap needs to be closed, which VDOT currently estimates could happen in late 2028.