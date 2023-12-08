Could Something in the Water 2024 be held in October?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - — Following the confirmation Something in the Water 2024 won't be happening in late April, the business community is awaiting confirmation of a new date.

"We're still trying to confirm which weekend they're moving to. We obviously, from the hotel standpoint and really from the whole resort area, really liked it on that week 17 where it had been," said John Zirkle, president of the Virginia Beach Hotel Association.

Raw Footage - Rain drenching Oceanfront before Something in the Water

A city spokesperson told News 3 a new date will be announced by the festival organizers in the future.

Pharrell's team said they are working on it, but Zirkle said there are rumblings it could be held in October.

"From the hotels' standpoint, and I think most of the area, we really don't want it in the peak summer months. If it moved to October, that's softer for the hotels in the resort area, so it would drive new business to a shoulder type date," said Zirkle.

The festival has been held twice at the Oceanfront at the end of April during what was once known as College Beach Weekend or Week 17.

Something in the Water PHOTOS: Day 2 of Something in the Water festival Justin Fleenor

It was originally started as a way to give young people things to do following issues during previous years of that weekend.

In both 2019 and 2023, weather caused issues, including the cancellation of the festival's final day this year. An EF-3 tornado blew through a section of Virginia Beach later that evening.

Something in the Water Last day of Something in the Water festival canceled Justin Fleenor

"I wasn't too surprised," said Mike Mauch, owner of the restaurant Harvest, about the festival moving dates.

To fill the void of that weekend, radio company Audacy has proposed putting on a music festival of their own.

The city council will vote on sponsoring that, as well as a new reggae festival, at their meeting next week.

"I think most people would've preferred it to stay in April, but as long as the city is being able to back fill those dates to be able give people something to do on that weekend, I think it's positive," said Mauch.