Council votes to approve contentious Smithfield housing project during marathon meeting

SMITHFIELD, Va. – Members of the Smithfield Town Council voted to approve a plan to build hundreds of homes along Battery Park Road.

The council voted 5 to 2 to approve the plan.

More than 100 residents showed up during the marathon town council meeting that lasted nearly four hours Tuesday, speaking out against the plan.

It was standing room only as one by one, folks voiced their opposition to a massive development project on Mallory and Scott Farms.

Virginia Beach-based developer Napolitano Homes is proposing to build 812 homes in the area, including single-family homes, townhomes and duplexes.

“We understand no one likes change but change is necessary to grow,” said John Napolitano, senior vice president of Napolitano Homes, to a yelling crowd.

Neighbors aren’t buying it – they say the project is too big, will create a traffic nightmare and destroy the town’s character.

“We are a small town, not a city. That is the draw of Smithfield - that’s why I came here and staying here,” said resident Cristin Emrick.

Neighbors pleaded with council members to listen to their concerns and vote against approving the project.

Traffic congestion is a major concern on the two-lane highway that folks say is already busy.

The developer argues traffic will be controlled by possibly building additional roads, adding the project will bring more life to the area, including bringing hospitals and more retail.

