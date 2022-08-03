Court documents reveal what led up to officer-involved shooting in Norfolk cemetery

NORFOLK, Va. - Court documents obtained by News 3 reveal the events leading up to a shooting involving Portsmouth Police officers in a Norfolk cemetery.

According to a sworn affidavit filed in Norfolk General District Court by a Portsmouth detective, the incident began when detectives located a vehicle that had been reported stolen and a man wanted on carjacking charges.

Detectives allegedly located the vehicle inside the Norfolk cemetery and attempted to stop the vehicle. When the vehicle did not stop, detectives blocked the vehicle from the front; the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Malachi Elliott, then backed the vehicle up and began to drive straight at a detective standing in front of the vehicle.

The detective then fired his weapon at Elliott, court documents say.

Once the vehicle stopped, Elliott was placed into custody and detectives began providing first aid.

Police later learned Elliott had multiple felony convictions on his record.

According to police, warrants have been requested against Elliott for attempted capital murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of stolen property.