Court hearing date set for Virginia Beach pastor John Blanchard

Posted at 12:46 PM, Nov 15, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Following John Blanchard’s pretrail, a hearing date and expected trial date has been set.

Blanchard, who previously served as pastor for Rock Church in Virginia Beach, has been arrested and is being charged for solicitation of prostitution in Chesterfield County last week.

The former pastor will have a court hearing on November 17, 2021 to discuss conditions for bond.

An expected trial date of January 6, 2021 has also been set for Blanchard.

