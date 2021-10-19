Watch
News

Actions

Court: U. of North Carolina can consider race in admissions

items.[0].image.alt
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 12:15 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 12:15:31-04

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that North Carolina’s flagship public university may continue to consider race as a factor in its undergraduate admissions.

The ruling goes against plaintiffs who argued that race-based admissions put white and Asian students at a disadvantage.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs ruled late Monday that the University of North Carolina has shown that it has a compelling reason to pursue a diverse student body and has demonstrated that measurable benefits come from that goal.

The group Students for Fair Admissions sued UNC in 2014. It also sued Harvard University and is challenging an appellate denial in that case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections