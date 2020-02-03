North Carolina woman's lawsuit seeks at least $15M from NAACP, former boss

A woman who repeatedly told the national NAACP that her supervisor in the North Carolina conference had sexually harassed is suing the national group and the ex-supervisor.

In a lawsuit filed Monday, Jazmyne Childs is seeking at least $15 million for her emotional and mental distress that she says civil rights organization condoned through its inaction.

The lawsuit also names the Rev. Curtis Gatewood, who was her supervisor when she worked at the state conference office in Durham in 2017.

The NAACP suspended Gatewood's membership after Childs held a news conference in September. The Associated Press emailed NAACP officials and Gatewood for comment.