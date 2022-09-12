COVID-19 bivalent booster clinics come to Hampton, Newport News

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - More vaccine clinics are popping up across Hampton Roads.

Celebrate Healthcare is bringing Health Equity COVID vaccine clinics to the Newport News and Hampton area. All COVID vaccines/boosters and health insurance will be available.

The new bivalent boosters are here and were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus, as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants.

Anyone 12 and older who had their primary vaccine series or last booster more than 2 months ago is eligible for the bivalent booster. The bivalent booster can't be used for the primary vaccine series, health officials say.

Vaccine clinics are scheduled for the following dates and locations:

Thursday 9/15, 4-7 pm

Gethsemane Baptist Church

5405 Roanoke Ave.,

Newport News, VA

Friday 9/16, 10 am -1 pm

Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple

3100 Butternut Dr.

Hampton VA * Flu Shots will be available too

Tuesday 9/20, 10 am - 1 pm

First Baptist Church Hampton

229 N King St.,

Hampton, VA

Thursday 9/22, 10 am - 1 pm

Zion Baptist Church, Newport News

633 20th St.

Newport News, VA

For more information on the new boosters, click here.

