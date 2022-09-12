Watch Now
COVID-19 bivalent booster clinics come to Hampton, Newport News

Virus Outbreak Booster Shots
Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. An untold number of Americans have managed to get COVID-19 booster shots even though the U.S. government hasn't approved them. They're doing so by taking advantage of the nation’s vaccine surplus and loose tracking of those who have been fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Posted at 3:03 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 15:03:25-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - More vaccine clinics are popping up across Hampton Roads.

Celebrate Healthcare is bringing Health Equity COVID vaccine clinics to the Newport News and Hampton area. All COVID vaccines/boosters and health insurance will be available.

The new bivalent boosters are here and were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus, as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants.

Anyone 12 and older who had their primary vaccine series or last booster more than 2 months ago is eligible for the bivalent booster. The bivalent booster can't be used for the primary vaccine series, health officials say.

Vaccine clinics are scheduled for the following dates and locations:

  • Thursday 9/15, 4-7 pm
    Gethsemane Baptist Church
    5405 Roanoke Ave.,
    Newport News, VA
  • Friday 9/16, 10 am -1 pm
    Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple
    3100 Butternut Dr.
    Hampton VA * Flu Shots will be available too
  • Tuesday 9/20, 10 am - 1 pm
    First Baptist Church Hampton
    229 N King St.,
    Hampton, VA
  • Thursday 9/22, 10 am - 1 pm
    Zion Baptist Church, Newport News
    633 20th St.
    Newport News, VA

For more information on the new boosters, click here.

