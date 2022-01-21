COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites in Norfolk and Newport News closed this weekend due to winter storm

NORFOLK, Va. - The COVID-19 Community Vaccination and Testing Centers at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk and the Sherwood Shopping Center in Newport News will be closed Saturday and Sunday January 22 and 23 due to expected inclement weather, the Virginia Department of Health announced.

Both sites are scheduled to reopen Monday with regular hours.

VDH closed its CTCs and CVCs this weekend with the safety of the public and staff in mind.

If you need to reschedule a testing appointment, you can do so here.

To find a vaccine or an appointment at a CVC or another location near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages. Walk-ins are welcome at CVCs, but appointments are encouraged to avoid extended wait times.

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Closings | Interactive Radar | Latest Forecast | Warnings