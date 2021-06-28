COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering both J&J and Pfizer comes to Virginia Beach Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - ​The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Wednesday.

On Wednesday, June 30, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., at New Light Baptist Church. The church is located at 5549 Indian River Road.

Both the Johnson & Johnson (one dose) and Pfizer (two dose) will be available. The Pfizer vaccination is available for anyone 12 and older, but children must be with an adult.

Appointments for Wednesday are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.

To schedule an appointment time for a free COVID-19 shot, click here.

Click here for our full coronavirus coverage.