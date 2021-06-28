Watch
News

Actions

COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering both J&J and Pfizer comes to Virginia Beach Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 11:08 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 11:08:56-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - ​The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Wednesday.

On Wednesday, June 30, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., at New Light Baptist Church. The church is located at 5549 Indian River Road.

Both the Johnson & Johnson (one dose) and Pfizer (two dose) will be available. The Pfizer vaccination is available for anyone 12 and older, but children must be with an adult.

Appointments for Wednesday are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted.

To schedule an appointment time for a free COVID-19 shot, click here.

Click here for our full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections