COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic to be held in Norfolk Saturday, Oct. 23

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Department of Public Health, along with the support of local COVID-19 response partners, is holding a vaccination clinic Saturday, October 23, 2021.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Booker T. Washington High School located at 1111 Park Avenue, Norfolk, Va.

The first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine as well as booster vaccination will be offered at the clinic.

No registration is required for this community vaccine clinic and walk-ins are welcome.

“We will continue to work with our community partners and schools to help our communities reach their vaccination and booster goals,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, interim director for the Norfolk and Portsmouth Health Districts. “We welcome anyone ages 12 and up to come out to a local Norfolk public school on Saturday to be vaccinated for the first time or those Virginians who are eligible to receive a booster dose to protect yourself and your family.”

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for anyone ages 12 and up. Those under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian accompany them in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Any Virginian 65 years and older, or those 18 and above who have underlying medical conditions or live or work in a high-risk setting, and who received the second dose of their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine 6 months or more ago are eligible for the free booster vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

This Norfolk community clinic is presented with cooperation and support from the Norfolk Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Inc., Booker T. Washington High School Parent Teacher Association, with vaccines provided by the Hampton University Mobile Unit.

Anyone who has received a prior COVID-19 vaccine should bring their vaccine card or their vaccine record with a QR code. If you need a copy of your vaccine record, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov .

CDC guidelines recommend continuing to wear a mask correctly, staying at least six feet from others outside of your household, avoiding poorly ventilated spaces, and washing your hands often.

For any questions, please contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757)-683-2745.