COVID cases rising in Virginia again

NORFOLK, Va. - COVID cases are rising once again in Virginia, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

The seven-day average of new cases is nearing 1,900 compared to about 700 in the beginning of April.

The percent positivity rate is also now above 10-percent compared to about three-percent in the beginning of April.

Still, hospitalizations are down significantly from a peak last winter.

As of Thursday, there are 210 people in the hospital with COVID-19, compared to more than 3,000 last winter.

"The hope is that we don't get into a situation where we see another surge, which unfortunately is always a possibility, but again we do have the benefit now of having more Virginians vaccinated," said Julian Walker from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. "There's always the threat of new variants, but the hope is that if we see a significant or noticeable uptick in hospitalizations that it will not approach anything near the levels that we've seen in some of the previous surges."

