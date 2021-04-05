Watch
Cox Communications experiences major outage across Hampton Roads

Posted at 3:52 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 15:52:19-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Cox Communications is currently working to restore service to its Hampton Roads customers after a major outage took place Monday afternoon.

Over 2,000 outages were reported from Cox customers at 2:34 p.m., according to an outage website. Most of the reported locations include Virginia Beach, Newport News, Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Williamsburg.

6% of customers have reported a total blackout.

Several customers took to the website to express their frustrated concerns over the outage considering many people have been working from home since the start of the pandemic.

As of 3:30 p.m., Cox Communications has not provided the reason for the outage.

According to a recent tweet from Cox, services are beginning to be restored now.

Click here to see an outage map.

