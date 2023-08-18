Coyote sightings increase in Hampton: here's what you should know

HAMPTON, Va. - There's been an uptick of coyote sightings in Hampton.

Animal control said they have received 12 calls about coyotes in the last two months. Typically they only have one or two.

Brian Fiske, who owns ACME Animal Control, told News 3 people are seeing more coyotes in urban areas because their habitat is being encroached on by humans.

“The coyotes have learned they either have to die or adapt to survive, so they’ve learned to move into our areas,” said Fiske.

A Hampton animal control representative told News 3 they cannot handle wildlife unless it is sick or injured, so you have to call a professional wildlife trapper.

Coyotes are not known to attack humans, but can be dangerous to small pets.

Here's some tips for keeping them away:



Do not have a compost pile

Do not use bird feeders

Do not leave dog or cat food outside

Fiske told News 3 the items above will attract coyote's prey, which is typically small rodents like rats, squirrels or rabbits.

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, coyotes are considered a nuisance species and are non-native to the state.