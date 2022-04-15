Craftsman, Troy-Bilt Riding Lawn Mowers recalled due to crash hazard

Craftsman 30” mini and Troy-Bilt TB30 riding lawn mowers are being recalled due to a failure in the braking system which created a crash hazard.

According to CPSC, the riding mowers can fail to come to a complete stop and continue to move at a speed of about one mile per hour when the clutch/brake pedal is fully depressed, posing a low speed crash hazard.

The lawn mowers are red and black. Troy-Bilt or Craftsman are printed on the front column. Recalled lawn mowers are not marked with a green X, were manufactured from July 20, 2021 through December 17, 2022, and have serial numbers 1G20MB20001 through 1L17MB20228.

The month and year of manufacture are found on the model plate label under the heading DOM for Date of Manufacture. The third and fourth characters of the serial number identify the manufacturing day. For example, serial number 1G20MB20001 would mean the mower was manufactured on the 20th day of the month of July. Months are listed A (January) through L (December).

The date of manufacture, the serial number, which includes the full manufacture date, and the following model or SKU numbers can be found on the model plate label on the bottom of the seat pan:



Brand Model SKU Troy-Bilt 13B726JD023 1004822873 13AC26JD023 1006771776 13AC26JD066 Craftsman 13BC26JD093 CMXGRAM1130035 13AC26JD093

People with these products should immediately stop using them and contact Craftsman or Troy-Bilt for a free inspection and repair.

Consumers will be assisted in contacting a local repair shop to have a replacement drive belt installed at no cost to the consumer.

Pickup and delivery of the lawn mower will be arranged if necessary at no cost to the consumer.

No injuries have been reported

The riding lawn mowers were sold at The Home Depot, Lowe’s and hardware stores nationwide and online at www.homedepot.com or www.lowes.com from July 2021 through January 2022 for about $1,600.

