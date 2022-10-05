Watch Now
Crane on barge catches fire in James River near Newport News shipyard

Suffolk Fire and Rescue
Multiple crews respond to the James River near Newport News Shipyard on Oct. 4 after a crane on a barge caught fire. No one was hurt.
Posted at 5:05 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 17:28:53-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Authorities are working to figure out what caused a crane on a contractor's barge to catch fire Tuesday night in the James River.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. about 150 yards away from Newport News Shipbuilding, according to a statement from shipyard president Jennifer Boykin.

Boykin said three employees were on the barge when the fire started. They safely evacuated, and no one else was hurt. The fire was contained to the barge.

Crews from Newport News, Hampton, Suffolk and the U.S. Coast Guard all responded to the scene.

In her statement, Boykin reminded people to practice fire prevention steps.

"But most importantly, if you see something, please report it immediately. Our shipyard has more than 500 acres of waterfront and more than 25,000 employees," she said. It takes all of us working together as a team to ensure the safety of each other and our shipyard."

Boykin said an investigation is underway to find out how the fire started.

