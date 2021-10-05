Watch
Crash at Hampton intersection causes delays, police investigate

Hampton Police
Posted at 2:43 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 14:43:50-04

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash.

The crash took place Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Woodland Road and Old Point Avenue.

Dominion Power crews are working on the incident.

Police say drivers should expect delays for 2 hours in the area.

