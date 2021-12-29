Crash causes power outage at Patrick Henry Mall, surrounding area

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Power is out for many people and businesses in Newport News after a crash Wednesday.

City officials said around 4 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the entrance to Patrick Henry Mall.

One of the vehicles hit a power transformer causing the power to go out in the surrounding area.

There were no serious injuries in the crash but officials said the mall and surrounding businesses are closed.

Power will not be restored for at least 2-3 hours and officials said to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.