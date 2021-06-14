Watch
Crash in Norfolk leaves bicyclist in critical condition, police investigate

Norfolk Police
Posted at 2:25 PM, Jun 14, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a crash that has left a man in critical condition.

Police were responded around 4:40 a.m. on June 11 for the report of a crash in the 2700 block of Hampton Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a bicyclist suffering from serious injuries. The 73-year-old man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a Ford sedan was driving south on Hampton Boulevard when the bicyclist entered the street and was hit by the sedan.

Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol to have been contributing factors.

