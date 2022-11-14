Watch Now
Crash in Portsmouth leaves one dead Sunday night

News 3
Posted at 8:33 PM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 20:40:06-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police said a crash left one person dead Sunday night.

On Twitter, the police department said it happened just after 7:35 p.m. in the 2200 block of High Street.

Police said it involved a single vehicle.

Police said the victim is an adult male, but officials did not release the person's name.

