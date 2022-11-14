Crash in Portsmouth leaves one dead Sunday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police said a crash left one person dead Sunday night.

On Twitter, the police department said it happened just after 7:35 p.m. in the 2200 block of High Street.

Police said it involved a single vehicle.

The PPD is investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident that occurred near the 2200 block of High Street, around 7:36 p.m. The victim is an adult male. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/u0AABbGuFF — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) November 14, 2022

Police said the victim is an adult male, but officials did not release the person's name.

