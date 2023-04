ATLANTIC, Va. — One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian in Accomack County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 32300 Nocks Landing Road/Hwy. 702 in Atlantic, troopers said.

Authorities did not release the name of the victim.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 as more information becomes available.